Nevada Athletics invites Wolf Pack fans to Fan Fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Athletics is hosting the annual Fan Fest Saturday, starting at 6pm at the Jensen Plaza. Wolf Pack fans have the opportunity to meet the student athletes, receive autographs and take photos.

This year, Fan Fest is collaborating with Nevada FIT, the freshman orientation program, so you can expect to see new faces and new fun.

“We will have a stage and a DJ set up this year, we’re gonna have food trucks where we’ve moved it to Jensen Plaza,” said Michael Harris, the Associate AD and Revenue Generation & Fan Engagement. “We’re really excited about, students coming in, we’ve partnered with admissions on this, or I should say orientation on this.”

Fan Fest is free to attend, and you will have the chance to stock up on Wolf Pack apparel. People with Pup Club memberships will be able to receive their t-shirts. The Silver and Blue Outfitters will also be on site fitting people for the upcoming football season.

Mackay Stadium will be packed, but there are some things you may want to note. “There’s no real rules as far as bringing things in. There’ll be a clear back policy entering the stadium so just make sure that they bring their bag with them entering into the stadium after Fan Fest. But we’ll have tables set up for everybody for football teams volleyball, basketball, golf, and soccer,” added Harris.

There will be food trucks and concession stands inside of Mackay Stadium but all transactions will be cashless. Parking is free around campus and the lots open up at 4:30 p.m.

