Mono County urges residents to prep for Hurricane Hilary

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County is urging its residents to prepare for Hurricane Hilary as it approaches southern California.

A first-ever tropical storm watch has been issued for the state of California as concern over the amount of rain the storm will deliver grows. Mono County officials say the storm could dump more than a year’s worth of rain in some parts of the state.

A rare high-risk warning has been issued for some parts of California, marking the first time such a warning has been issued for the area.

County officials urge people to prepare for power outages, road closures, and the limited availability of resources. Residents are asked to prepare:

Food

Medical supplies

Fuel

Firewood

Batteries

Sandbags

You are also asked to charge your devices.

