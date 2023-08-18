Major lane closures on I-580 to begin Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes starting today, Friday, to resurface the interstate.

The closures will take place on northbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno.

Construction on this project began in early June. Now, NDOT says drivers should expect these 24/7 lane closures from 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 18 through 7:00 a.m. the following Monday:

Northbound I-580 reduced to one lane between Mt Rose Highway and Damonte Ranch Parkway.

Drivers should anticipate moderate travel delays, and are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

Interstate speeds will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

NDOT also says through the winter, drivers will see the following intermittent lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-580 between Mt. Rose Highway and South Meadows Parkway:

Single lane closures will take place during daytime hours. Additionally, both directions of interstate will periodically be reduced to one lane overnight from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

Overnight interstate ramp closures will take place weekdays 7 p.m.-6 a.m. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

While the majority of delays will be minimal, travel delays of 10 minutes are to be expected on the interstate. Up to 30-minute travel delays can be expected on ramps and impacted side streets through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.