Friday morning house fire in Cold Springs under investigation

The aftermath of a blaze in Cold Springs Friday morning
The aftermath of a blaze in Cold Springs Friday morning(The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday morning house fire on Papa Bear Court in Cold Springs is under investigation.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the fire was contained to two rooms in a single house, though it was left uninhabitable.

The fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. and knocked down just before 7:30 a.m.

There was one occupant inside who was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

Conditioning training with Swet Fitness Gym
Dedication beyond the sidelines: Training with Nevada Cheer ahead of the new school year
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
The Highway Fire that forced the evacuation of part of Washington, Calif.
Nevada County wildfire only grows to 35 acres
The city of Sparks is using Shot Spotter technology that triangulates the audio of gunshots to...
High Tech Gear Locates Gun Shots