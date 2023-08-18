Friday morning house fire in Cold Springs under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday morning house fire on Papa Bear Court in Cold Springs is under investigation.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the fire was contained to two rooms in a single house, though it was left uninhabitable.

The fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. and knocked down just before 7:30 a.m.

There was one occupant inside who was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

