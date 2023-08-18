Flood watch issued for Mono, Mineral, and southern Lyon counties

Hurricane Hilary has strengthened into a Major Hurricane. It could bring a years worth of rain to parts of the Desert Southwest, including Nevada(KWTX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A flood watch has been issued for Mono County, Mineral County, and the southern portion of Lyon County ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

The watch will last from Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Reno says to expect significant moisture from the hurricane that might result in periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

They do say, however, that the greatest rainfall will be in Mono and Mineral County, increasing the risk of flash floods and debris flow.

NWS Reno advises anyone planning on recreating this weekend to stay up to date on weather alerts.

