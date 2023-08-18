FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI has been called to handle a Hazmat situation in the south Reno area.

The Reno Fire Department was called to 980 Sandhill Road just after 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided a robot to test a suspicious item that appeared to be a small yellow cup with a white powder in it.

A cardboard sign was placed in the area of the Creekside Corporate Center addressing the FBI, Illuminati, Free Mason, and “Kingsmen Criminals”, and said, " I dropped off ... Illuminati Bio Poison,” and said those various organizations had “brake the law”.

A picture of the sign will not be provided due to explicit language within it.

We have reached out to the FBI for comment. They told us they will not comment on an ongoing investigation.

