Dollars and Sense: Financial advisor shares how special needs trusts can help ease caregivers’ stress

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you have a family member with special needs, you know there are physical, emotional and financial challenges. In order to maximize the financial support your loved one requires, you may want to consider establishing a special needs trust.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, stopped by Morning Break to explain the benefits of a special needs trusts.

Watch Friday’s interview with Ashley Hicks to learn more.

You can also click here to read an Edward Jones article about special needs trusts.

Ashley Hicks is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

