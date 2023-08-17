Reading Reno: Meet USA Today bestselling author, Tammy L. Grace from Fallon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tammy L. Grace is from Fallon and has written dozens of books ranging from women’s fiction to mystery to sweet Christmas stories. She’s also a USA Today bestselling author.

She stopped by Morning Break Thursday to talk about all the books series she’s written over the years, including her latest five-book series, “Sisters of the Heart,” the fourth of which was just released Wednesday. She include dogs in all her books and even wrote two books using her pen name Casey Wilson, that are told from the dog’s point-of-view.

To learn more about Tammy L. Grace, go to her website. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

