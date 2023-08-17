National Thrift Store Day: United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada supports people with disabilities

By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National Thrift Store day is an opportunity to shop locally and support charitable organizations. The United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada is committed to assisting people with disabilities to live a life without limitations.

The unique business model provides life enrichment programs to prepare the adults for their future career endeavors.

“The adults with disabilities that we support at the back of the thrift store, is where all the programming happens. So we offer classes, activities, and community outings, to help them integrate in the community,” said Raaffia Khan, the program director.

All of the donations benefit the pre-vocation and day habilitation programs. The clients are able to learn how to price items, process donations, and work with people in retail.

“When they think that they’re ready, they move on. We help them out with making their resumes, help them practice interviews, go to different locations where we ask them about the whole process of how they hire.

For more information about store hours, programs and upcoming events visit ucpnv.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

Tammy L. Grace
Reading Reno: Meet USA Today bestselling author, Tammy L. Grace from Fallon
Tammy L. Grace
Tammy L. Grace, Author Interview
Road work generic image
Military Road to close in both directions
Black Owned Businesses Part 1
Celebrate Black-Owned Business Month by supporting any number of Northern Nevada organizations
Black Owned Businesses Part 2
Black Owned Businesses in Reno Part 2