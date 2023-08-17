National Thrift Store Day: United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada supports people with disabilities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National Thrift Store day is an opportunity to shop locally and support charitable organizations. The United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada is committed to assisting people with disabilities to live a life without limitations.

The unique business model provides life enrichment programs to prepare the adults for their future career endeavors.

“The adults with disabilities that we support at the back of the thrift store, is where all the programming happens. So we offer classes, activities, and community outings, to help them integrate in the community,” said Raaffia Khan, the program director.

All of the donations benefit the pre-vocation and day habilitation programs. The clients are able to learn how to price items, process donations, and work with people in retail.

“When they think that they’re ready, they move on. We help them out with making their resumes, help them practice interviews, go to different locations where we ask them about the whole process of how they hire.

For more information about store hours, programs and upcoming events visit ucpnv.org.

