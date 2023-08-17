Military Road to close in both directions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing Military Road in both directions this Saturday, Aug. 19 for road work.

The closure will also be happening the next weekend, Aug. 26 so that crews can continue their roadway paving work.

Both closures will last for 12 hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will impact Military Road between Tulear Street and Kelly Lane.

The road work will include the removal of the existing roadway asphalt and the placement of new pavement asphalt. Military Road will be open for two-way traffic with a single lane in each direction Sunday through Friday.

Emergency crews will still have access to the road. Drivers are instead encouraged to take Stead and Lear Boulevards as detours.

