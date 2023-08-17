Man arrested in Carson City on drug, 2nd degree kidnapping charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Carson City on charges of second-degree kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 15 at around 5:00 p.m., a deputy with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Galaxy Theater for reports of a man who had been sitting in his car for an unspecified amount of time.

The deputy approached the car, a black 2014 Subaru, and made contact with the driver, identified as Stephen Barnes.

The deputy said he noticed what he described as a device to smoke methamphetamine through in between his legs. He had also been sleeping. When he woke up, the deputy described him as dazed, sweating profusely, and as having red eyes.

The deputy asked Barnes to step out of the car, which he refused to do by ignoring him, instead remaining seated with his hands in his lap. The deputy opened the car door and tried to remove Barnes from the car.

The deputy then moved to secure Barnes’s pipe before it could be destroyed or hidden. As the deputy reached for it, Barnes started reaching for other objects inside the car. The deputy then reached to stop his right hand before Barnes quickly jerked it away, changed gears and accelerated the car.

Barnes continued to drive as the deputy was inside the car door. The deputy then released the wheel and safely exited the car. Barnes continued to accelerate, going north on Curry Street.

Barnes escaped but was later found at the Shell gas station on South Carson Street by other deputies. Despite being found, Barnes continued to elude deputies.

Deputies were ultimately able to stop Barnes near the intersection of South Carson Street and Colorado Street. He was taken into custody at around 5:10 p.m.

Upon searching his car, deputies found a black fanny pack containing four plastic bags and a small glass container, all of which contained methamphetamine.

Barnes was then booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of kidnapping in the second degree, eluding with endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a peace officer.

