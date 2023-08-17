Get your tickets for the Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival at the Atlantis Casino

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 150 of the best chalk artists in the nation transform blacktop into one-of-a-kind masterpieces at the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival. This is the largest chalk art event in the region and features live art installations, live music, food and drink experiences, local art and craft shops, and a Kids Zone.

New this year, the event is being organized by Liquid Blue Events. Its co-founder, Jess Horning, stopped by Morning Break to talk about other changes this year, including it now being a ticketed event.

The Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival takes place Aug. 25-27 in the west parking lot of the Atlantis Casino. Bring the entire family to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa to experience imagination chalked in color.

During the three-day celebration of color, master artists turn ordinary pavement into something extraordinary before your eyes. They’re competing for a variety of awards including Best Use of Color, Best Use of 3D, Best Reproduction of a Master’s Work, and the highly acclaimed People’s Choice Award.

To learn more about the event and get your tickets, click here.

