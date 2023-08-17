Fuego Latin Cultural Fest cancelled over gang concerns; organizer says

Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fuego Latin Cultural Fest has been canceled by the J Resort and Glow Plaza.

Organizer Rafa Pineda says an email sent to him mentioned him being “gang-affiliated” and that there were “community safety” concerns.

Pineda denied this, and said his record is clear. The event was originally supposed to take place this Saturday, Aug. 19. It had been in the works for seven months, and Pineda says he had invested around $200,000 into it.

Pineda says he has asked to meet in person with the venue, but has not heard anything back, and is now seeking the guidance of a lawyer.

KOLO 8 News Now asked the Reno Police Department for comment on the cancellation but has not yet heard back. Other calls to the City of Reno and the J Resort were similarly not answered.

Pineda says he just wanted to create a cultural event for the Latino community and that he feels defeated over the cancellation. He also says he wants to see proof of what he’s being accused of.

Those who bought tickets will be reimbursed.

