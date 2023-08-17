Evidence against Troy Driver called ‘overwhelming.’

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County authorities* say the case against Troy Driver, the 42 year old man who committed suicide in jail while waiting to be tried for the kidnapping and murder of 18 year old Naomi Irion, left no doubt he was tresponsible for the crime.

“I have seen the insurmountable evidence against Troy Driver, Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope told a press briefing Wednesday morning. “I know that Troy Driver was a coward who prayed on the vulnerability of an innocent young woman that was Naomi Irion.”

Then his department laid out that evidence in detail, evidence which would have been presented at trial, tracking the case from security camera video of a man approaching Irion’s car in a Fernley parking lot early in the morning of March 12, 2022 to the grave site at an abandoned mine in a remote corner of neighboring Churchill County to the identification and movements of his own pickup in the days that followed. and the discovery of forensic evidence including his DNA on her body.

He also left a letter, not a detailed confession, but an expression of regret and admission of the ‘darkness within’ with which he said he had struggled.

Taken as a whole the evidence was as overwhelming as described. And, in the detail, it was all the more chilling for the planning behind all of it.

Naomi Irion may have been the only random element. taken because she was there in that parking lot alone that morning. Everything else was planned. The grave in which she was left shot twice, had been dug weeks in advance. Careful planning continued after the crime . He drove all the way to Winnemucca to buy new tires for his truck, leaving behind the ones which might have tied him to the crime scene.

And, his final carefully considered act was his own death. taking note of jailhouse routine and picking an unobserved moment to exit this world.

It is an imperfect ending, one no one wanted, least, of all her family who are left with her loss still seeking closure. “I don’t think Naomi’s life could ever be extinguished,“ said her brother Casey Valley. We will never forget her. We will forget the person who did this.”

Troy Driver won’t face any of this mountain of evidence in court as he should have. He won’t face the justice which was waiting for him, but it leaves no unanswered questions about his guilt.

