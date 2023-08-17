Clean Up the Lake opens new Environmental Dive Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean Up the Lake’s new facility in Incline Village is more than just a diving school, it also aims at educating people about the environment.

Colin West, Founder of Clean Up the Lake says:

“With these classes for scuba diving we have not just recreational courses, but environmental diving classes. And what that means is yes, they can walk away with a (PATI) open water, but what that means is they have an additional half day curriculum about conservation diving.”

Program Director Sadye Easler says it’s important to understand how your actions can affect the places you visit and recreate.

“It’s just about creating that awareness and having people be more aware of what they are doing, when they are out there enjoying the world,” says Easler.

West says the most rewarding part, is seeing people gain confidence in their diving skills, and knowledge of the environment:

“The other day I got to teach our first class with the Washoe Tribe and that was truly rewarding. Being able to see individuals go from not knowing what they are doing in the water, to being comfortable, to being able to dive, looking good underwater,” says West.

