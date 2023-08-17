Celebrate Black-Owned Business Month by supporting any number of Northern Nevada organizations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp Reno just kicked off its first ever Black Business Month celebration, #BlackOwnedInReno. The mission is to increase the visibility of Black owned businesses within our community, share their stories, and connect the community to these great places and faces!

There are more than 15 participating businesses across a variety of industries from food & beverage, agriculture, fitness, music, and creative services, as well as some national brand collaborations that are worth highlighting too.

Thursday, Michael Tragash, Yelp Reno community director, brought four local black-owned businesses to Morning Break.

There are five free events open to the entire community, each hosted by an owner with an impressive story to tell. Best of all, these events support Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) and Shades of Queening, two local Black non-profits. To learn more about each of the community events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.