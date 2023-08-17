Celebrate Black-Owned Business Month by supporting any number of Northern Nevada organizations

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp Reno just kicked off its first ever Black Business Month celebration, #BlackOwnedInReno. The mission is to increase the visibility of Black owned businesses within our community, share their stories, and connect the community to these great places and faces!

There are more than 15 participating businesses across a variety of industries from food & beverage, agriculture, fitness, music, and creative services, as well as some national brand collaborations that are worth highlighting too.

Thursday, Michael Tragash, Yelp Reno community director, brought four local black-owned businesses to Morning Break.

There are five free events open to the entire community, each hosted by an owner with an impressive story to tell. Best of all, these events support Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) and Shades of Queening, two local Black non-profits. To learn more about each of the community events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

Tammy L. Grace
Reading Reno: Meet USA Today bestselling author, Tammy L. Grace from Fallon
Tammy L. Grace
Tammy L. Grace, Author Interview
Road work generic image
Military Road to close in both directions
Black Owned Businesses Part 2
Black Owned Businesses in Reno Part 2