Carson City Sheriffs looking for burglary suspect

Security camera footage of the suspect
Security camera footage of the suspect(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a commercial burglary.

They say the burglary took place in the north Carson City area. The suspect was last seen in the area of 20 College Parkway (Parkway Plaza).

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marquez with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7855 or Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2007.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

Las Vegas police K9 Diko returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
Las Vegas police K9 returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 6 am.
8 Things to Do
A challenge that extends beyond the field
Former professional soccer player Rosie White shares her journey with Ulcerative Colitis
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather