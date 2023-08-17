Carson City Sheriffs looking for burglary suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a commercial burglary.

They say the burglary took place in the north Carson City area. The suspect was last seen in the area of 20 College Parkway (Parkway Plaza).

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marquez with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7855 or Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2007.

