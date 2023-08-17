Boat ramp at Sand Harbor State Park to close 2 days a week

Nevada State Parks logo.
Nevada State Parks logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The boat ramp at Sand Harbor State Park will be closing two days a week due to staffing shortages.

The Nevada Division of State Parks will also be closing the adjacent parking lot within the park on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Aug. 23. The public are instead asked to use the boat ramp at Cave Rock State Park or another ramp.

The closures will be in effect for the rest of the 2023 boating season unless more seasonal positions are filled.

They are currently hiring for a number of positions, such as:

  • Park aides
  • Lifeguards
  • Park technicians

