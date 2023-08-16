YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

