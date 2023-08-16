You’re invited to the Reno Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Kennel Club, Inc. was first incorporated in 1938 and the annual Reno Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show has become a staple in the community, attracting exhibitors from 24 states to exhibit 125 different breeds in 2022.

Event organizers Denise Crites and Jack Rigsbee, along with their dogs, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the dog show this weekend.

The event takes place Aug. 18-20 at the Reno Livestock Event Center and features three days of conformation, juniors and beginner puppy classes. In addition, the show also contains the National Owner-Handled Series, a separate competition for dogs that are exhibited by their owners. According to the America Kennel Club, more than 80% of show dogs are handled by their owners. To celebrate the dedication and enthusiasm of the owner-handler exhibitors the American Kennel Club created the AKC National Owner-Handled Series in 2018. The top 10 dogs in each breed are invited to attend the NOHS held at the prestigious AKC National Championship by Royal Canin in Florida on Dec. 15-16.

The event features free parking and free admission. The show starts at 8 am and cumulates in the late afternoon with regular group competition and owner-handled group competition. There are seven groups in AKC: Herding, Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Sporting, Terrier and Working. The winner of each group then competes for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

