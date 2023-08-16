Thunderstorms to blame for pair of fires in Lassen National Forest

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service says recent thunderstorms are to blame for a pair of wildfires in the Lassen National Forest.

The fires are currently known as the H-1 Fire in the Thousand Lakes Wilderness and the L-1 Fire on the Almanor Ranger District near Philbrook Reservoir.

The H-1 Fire is currently one-tenth of an acre and is 100% contained and controlled. The L-1 Fire is eight acres and is 100% contained.

Fire crews spent Wednesday reinforcing the line by mopping up hot spots in containment areas. Fire personnel will also be performing recon flights over the forest to observe the current conditions and look for any new fire starts.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout August, bringing risk for more wildfires. Red Flag warnings were issued Tuesday, and despite the chance for rain, similar warnings and dry fuels are expected in the coming weeks.

