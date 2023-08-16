South Virginia crash leads to car fire

Crash on Virginia under I-580
Crash on Virginia under I-580(Ray Kinney)
By David Kohut
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police say one person suffered an injury during a crash Tuesday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Virginia Street, under I-580.

According to officers, 3 cars were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. One of the drivers had a head injury. It’s not known how many people were involved.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We’ve reached out for more information on the incident and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

NHS CEO Jerleen Bryant stopped by Good Morning Reno Wednesday, Aug. 15. Sebastian and other...
KOLO 8 Pet of the Week: Meet Sebastian from the Nevada Humane Society
PBMA or Trad Beef
Recent study advises meat lovers to chose wisely
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Jazz & Beyond Music Festival