South Virginia crash leads to car fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police say one person suffered an injury during a crash Tuesday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Virginia Street, under I-580.

According to officers, 3 cars were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. One of the drivers had a head injury. It’s not known how many people were involved.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We’ve reached out for more information on the incident and will keep you updated as we learn more.

