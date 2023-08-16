The Road Ahead: Pavement Preservation Program

SPONSORED: The RTC maintains regional roads to keep them in good condition and minimize long-term costs. The goal is to apply the most cost-effective treatment to the right pavements at the right time. This will minimize costs during the pavement’s life and help it last much longer. This kind of maintenance helps to keep good roads in good condition to keep repair costs low. It is six to 10 times cheaper to properly maintain streets than to allow them to fail and pay for costly reconstruction treatments.

This program benefits the community because it keeps the roadways maintained and in good condition. Part of the process includes potentially narrowing travel lanes, adding bike lanes, and in some cases, eliminating travel lanes. These things make road travel safer by helping slow traffic, reduce vehicle crashes and provide a safe space for other non-car users as part of the RTC’s complete streets strategies.

Preventive Maintenance is one part of the RTC’s overall Pavement Preservation process, which includes rehabilitation and reconstruction on roads in poor condition. The RTC maintains data on each regional road to track their life cycles over time. The RTC is making an investment of $38 million to maintain and repair our regional roads this fiscal year.

Besides surface sealing about 200 lanes miles through the preventive maintenance program, the RTC recently completed the Sutro Street and Enterprise Road Rehabilitation Project and it is working on California Avenue at Newlands Terrace, Holcomb Avenue, Arrowcreek Parkway, Sky Vista Parkway, and the 4th Street in Sparks.

