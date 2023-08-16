Rare butterfly found only in Nevada garnering Endangered Species Act consideration

Bleached sandhill skipper in the meadows at Baltazor Hot Spring in Humboldt County, Nevada,...
Bleached sandhill skipper in the meadows at Baltazor Hot Spring in Humboldt County, Nevada, taken on Sept 13, 2021.(Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare butterfly found only in the far northern regions of Nevada is one step closer to getting protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the bleached sandhill skipper may warrant protections under the Act.

“I’m pleased that the bleached sandhill skipper is crossing this important milestone toward getting vital life-saving protections under the Endangered Species Act,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The window of opportunity to save this butterfly is closing and this decision comes not a moment too soon.”

The butterfly lives in just two of Nevada’s alkali wetlands, where they rely on the plants there and feed on nectar.

One of the butterfly’s habitats, Gridley Lake, has dried up due to agriculture-related water diversions. The other, at Baltazor Hot Springs, is threatened by a geothermal energy project that the Center for Biological Diversity says could dry up the hot springs the butterfly needs to survive.

The Center filed a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 to protect the butterfly. Following Wednesday’s announcement, the Service now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the butterfly.

“The bleached sandhill skipper is part of Nevada’s incredible biodiversity that we all rely on for survival,” said Donnelly. “Their fate may seem unimportant to some people, but by saving these butterflies we’re really saving all life on Earth.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

Rush the River August Preview
Mark your calendars for Rush the River, the Riverwalk District event happening every third Saturday of the month
Reno Kennel Club
You’re invited to the Reno Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show
Reno Kennel Club
Reno Kennel Club Dog Show
City of Reno announces new dates for Fall clean-up