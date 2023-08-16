Rare butterfly found only in Nevada garnering Endangered Species Act consideration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare butterfly found only in the far northern regions of Nevada is one step closer to getting protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the bleached sandhill skipper may warrant protections under the Act.

“I’m pleased that the bleached sandhill skipper is crossing this important milestone toward getting vital life-saving protections under the Endangered Species Act,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The window of opportunity to save this butterfly is closing and this decision comes not a moment too soon.”

The butterfly lives in just two of Nevada’s alkali wetlands, where they rely on the plants there and feed on nectar.

One of the butterfly’s habitats, Gridley Lake, has dried up due to agriculture-related water diversions. The other, at Baltazor Hot Springs, is threatened by a geothermal energy project that the Center for Biological Diversity says could dry up the hot springs the butterfly needs to survive.

The Center filed a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 to protect the butterfly. Following Wednesday’s announcement, the Service now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the butterfly.

“The bleached sandhill skipper is part of Nevada’s incredible biodiversity that we all rely on for survival,” said Donnelly. “Their fate may seem unimportant to some people, but by saving these butterflies we’re really saving all life on Earth.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.