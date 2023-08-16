Motorcyclists participate in safety training class

motorcycle riders at TMCC safety classes
motorcycle riders at TMCC safety classes(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the warmer months you’ll likely see more people riding motorcycles, especially with events like Street Vibrations coming up in September. With more vehicles on the roads, it’s important to look out for potential dangers.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation: In 2021, there were 5,932 motorcyclists killed — 14% of all traffic fatalities.

The Truckee Meadows Community College Safety Program hosts over 60 trainings each year to help motorcyclists fine tune their skills after the winter conditions keep many motorcyclists off the roads.

“We see a huge spike in motorcycle crashes and fatalities in the spring, because most people have been driving a car for the last four or five months, and they’re rusty,” says Ken Saheki, an instructor at TMCC motorcycle safety programs.

“Every rider needs to practice, riding is a perishable skill, riding a motorcycle requires different knowledge and skill set than driving a car. When an emergency arises, people tend to fall down to their level of training,” says Saheki.

The gear you need is: sturdy over the ankle footwear, long pants, full fingered gloves, a long sleeve shirt or a light jacket, preferably of reflective material, eye protection, and a fully d-o-t compliant helmet.

For these training sessions you do not need a bike, they provide them for you. All you need to bring is your helmet.

