Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say

By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers say SWAT also responded to the home.

According to Metro, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in this case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

