LCSO: Driver not under video surveillance during suicide

Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KOLO / Zoom)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office provided new details about the suicide of Troy Driver.

The LCSO says he was placed on suicide watch in August 2022 after a note he had written was recovered in which he said, “something happened that I can neither justify nor explain”, and that ““the guilt is crushing”.

He was then taken off of suicide watch before attempting suicide in March 2023 when he was once again placed on suicide watch.

Driver kept notes on the movement of deputies inside the jail and when they performed their cell checks. The LCSO says he killed himself in the hour he knew he was not being observed.

They also say Driver was not under any kind of video surveillance.

