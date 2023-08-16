Evacuation orders issued in Nevada County due to fire

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Evacuation orders have been issued for a portion of Nevada County due to a wildfire.

The evacuation order is in effect due to the Highway Fire in the Washington Overlook area of Nevada City, north of the Highway 20 area.

Anyone in this area has been ordered to evacuate due to the potential threat to life and or property.

The County of Nevada, Emergency Operations Center has been activated in response to the emergency.

