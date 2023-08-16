City of Reno announces new dates for Fall clean-up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced dates for their Fall 2023 community clean-up dates.

Those dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, August 19, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



O’Brien Middle School, 5000 Silver Lake Rd, Reno, NV 89506



Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St, Reno, NV 89502



Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



Ward 2, TBD



Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



Mira Loma Park, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502



Saturday, October 14, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523



Saturday, October 21, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM



University of Nevada, Reno Parking Lot



Items accepted for dumpster bins:

Large trash and debris- no more than one truck bed size limit



1 large appliance per household



Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil) - 3 ft by 3 ft (no more than one truck bed)



Bicycles



Electronics and batteries



Tires- Six total per household



Items not accepted:

CRT TVs (tube TVs)



Asbestos/asbestos-related items



Radioactive smoke detectors



Green waste or tree limbs



