City of Reno announces new dates for Fall clean-up
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced dates for their Fall 2023 community clean-up dates.
Those dates and times are as follows:
- Saturday, August 19, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
O’Brien Middle School, 5000 Silver Lake Rd, Reno, NV 89506
- Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St, Reno, NV 89502
- Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Ward 2, TBD
- Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Mira Loma Park, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
- Saturday, October 14, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523
- Saturday, October 21, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
University of Nevada, Reno Parking Lot
Items accepted for dumpster bins:
- Large trash and debris- no more than one truck bed size limit
- 1 large appliance per household
- Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil) - 3 ft by 3 ft (no more than one truck bed)
- Bicycles
- Electronics and batteries
- Tires- Six total per household
Items not accepted:
- CRT TVs (tube TVs)
- Asbestos/asbestos-related items
- Radioactive smoke detectors
- Green waste or tree limbs
