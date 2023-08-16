City of Reno announces new dates for Fall clean-up

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced dates for their Fall 2023 community clean-up dates.

Those dates and times are as follows:

  • Saturday, August 19, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    O’Brien Middle School, 5000 Silver Lake Rd, Reno, NV 89506
  • Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St, Reno, NV 89502
  • Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    Ward 2, TBD
  • Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    Mira Loma Park, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
  • Saturday, October 14, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523
  • Saturday, October 21, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM

    University of Nevada, Reno Parking Lot

Items accepted for dumpster bins:

  • Large trash and debris- no more than one truck bed size limit
  • 1 large appliance per household
  • Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil) - 3 ft by 3 ft (no more than one truck bed)
  • Bicycles
  • Electronics and batteries
  • Tires- Six total per household

Items not accepted:

  • CRT TVs (tube TVs)
  • Asbestos/asbestos-related items
  • Radioactive smoke detectors
  • Green waste or tree limbs

