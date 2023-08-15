Washoe County DA searching for defendant charged with sex crimes

Narek Manukyan
Narek Manukyan(The Washoe County DA's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a defendant who was set to appear in court on multiple sex crimes.

39-year-old Narek Manukyan was supposed to appear at a preliminary hearing in Reno Justice Court on Aug. 9, but failed to appear.

Manukyan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against a vulnerable person and two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault on a vulnerable person.

He had been given an ankle monitor as part of his bail conditions, but the DA’s office says it stopped tracking his location on July 28 in Glendale, California.

Anyone with information as to Manukyan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677 or the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office at 775-321-4300.

