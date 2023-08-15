Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has passed new laws placing restrictions on the homeless population.

During a Sparks City Council meeting on Monday, new crimes were added to the city municipal code by unanimous vote. The new provisions will become effective Sept. 1:

Reducing the definition of the size of oversized vehicles from 24 to 15 feet.

Adding a provision prohibiting people from living in their vehicles on public roadways.

Eliminating the blockage of public sidewalks, right of ways and streets.

Prohibiting the obstruction of traffic to solicit drivers.

Barring open fires on public property without a permit.

Expanding the exclusion of camping in the Truckee River Corridor to 1000 feet off the river.

“The City of Sparks takes a compassionate and innovative approach to the homeless by connecting them to services and will continue to do so after the passage of these new laws,” said City Attorney Wes Duncan. “However, these ordinances were necessary to protect public health and safety and the families and businesses that call Sparks home.”

“The City of Sparks will continue to strike the right balance between trying to help those in need and enforcing the law against those who would make our community unsafe, and these ordinances will help law enforcement and prosecutors in my office to do so. I commend the HOPE team for requesting these changes to code. In terms of homelessness, we will not let Sparks become San Francisco or the many big cities that do not enforce the law at the expense of public safety and health,” Duncan continued.

