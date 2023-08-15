Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has passed new laws placing restrictions on the homeless population.

During a Sparks City Council meeting on Monday, new crimes were added to the city municipal code by unanimous vote. The new provisions will become effective Sept. 1:

  • Reducing the definition of the size of oversized vehicles from 24 to 15 feet.
  • Adding a provision prohibiting people from living in their vehicles on public roadways.
  • Eliminating the blockage of public sidewalks, right of ways and streets.
  • Prohibiting the obstruction of traffic to solicit drivers.
  • Barring open fires on public property without a permit.
  • Expanding the exclusion of camping in the Truckee River Corridor to 1000 feet off the river.

“The City of Sparks takes a compassionate and innovative approach to the homeless by connecting them to services and will continue to do so after the passage of these new laws,” said City Attorney Wes Duncan.  “However, these ordinances were necessary to protect public health and safety and the families and businesses that call Sparks home.”

“The City of Sparks will continue to strike the right balance between trying to help those in need and enforcing the law against those who would make our community unsafe, and these ordinances will help law enforcement and prosecutors in my office to do so.  I commend the HOPE team for requesting these changes to code.  In terms of homelessness, we will not let Sparks become San Francisco or the many big cities that do not enforce the law at the expense of public safety and health,” Duncan continued.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
1 dead in midtown Reno shooting; 2 in critical condition
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

High tech alert system to be added to existing school security measures
High tech alert system to be added to existing school security measures
Road closed during police response
Suspect runs into Truckee River
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Aces outfielder adds to his skill set at every stop
Jorge Barrosa’s willingness to learn has him here