Nevada Humane Society working to clean up escaped rubber ducks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society says it is working to clean up tens of thousands of rubber ducks that escaped into the Truckee River this past weekend.

The Humane Society says they sold a total of 39,000 ducks this year, but only 20,000 were released into the river.

They say they believe the high-water levels and fast-moving current made the ducks’ escape possible. A second fence was quickly put up to collect the wayward ducks, with the majority of them being recovered.

Collection efforts have been undertaken since the weekend, with additional efforts being scheduled each day of the week.

The Humane Society urges people to be safe if they see a duck in the river, as going into the river to get it can be dangerous thanks to the high-water levels of the Truckee River. Instead, you are asked to call 775-856-2000 ext. 2000 if you see one.

Due to the duck escape, the Humane Society says it is evaluating whether to continue doing the annual race.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.