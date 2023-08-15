Mark your calendars for the return of the Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival returns to the Pioneer Center Aug. 18-20. This outdoor performance event features a different mixed-genre program each night and stars a wide range of Northern Nevada-based dance companies along with special guest artists. The vent also spotlights the work of the SPCA of Northern Nevada to raise monetary donations and awareness of their life-saving mission to help animals in need here in our community.

Dennyse Sewell, executive director at the Pioneer Center, Adam Cates, education and development manager at the Pioneer Center, and Emily Lee, SPCA communications manager, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to three nights of fun, celebrating the wide variety of dance, music and culture.

Lee also brought with her, Olive, who is looking for her forever home. She’s been with the SPCA for months and is still working on her manners. She’s a little goofy and is working on sitting, staying, coming etc. If you’re interested in Olive, contact the SPCA-NN.

This free community event taking place outside the Pioneer Center on the E.L. Cord Plaza stage. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring their own chairs or blankets for seating, and enjoy a variety of food trucks before the show.

The SPCA-NN will also host a Pup Parade fashion show every night to showcase dogs and volunteers from their organization. Event attendees are asked to keep their own pets at home.

The plaza will open nightly at 6 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Admission is free.

The 2023 featured dance companies:

Around the Stage (Keely Cobb, director)

Ballet Folklórico Internacional de Reno / Danza Azteca Aztlán (Mariano Lemus, Antonio Muñoz, & Anastacio Duran, directors)

Controlled Burn (Tami Matus, booking manager)

Entity Movement (Sierra Taylor-Cline & Brandon Dabu, directors)

Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne (Kawaiola Deguilmo, director)

Nevada Dance Company (Oliver & Erica Adams, directors)

For more information, click here.

