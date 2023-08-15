KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin fulfills promise to Morning Break director and makes shrimp dish

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Normally, production crew members don’t have a lot of say on the shows they work on. That’s not that case with KOLO 8 Morning Break where director, Sam Farnsworth, is an instrumental asset to the show’s quality control. And now, his voice is being heard.

Jonathan Chapin asked Farnsworth a couple weeks ago what he wanted the Reno Recipes chef to make on KOLO Cooks, and Farnsworth said: “Shrimp!” So here’s Chapin’s fulfillment on that promise: Spicy Mango Garlic Shrimp!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb shrimp (peeled)
  • One mango (diced)
  • 1 Serrano pepper (chopped)
  • 5 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • Juice of one clementine
  • Hoisin sauce
  • Mama Ray’s Seafood Blend (click here)
  • Cilantro
  • 1 cup steamed rice
  • Sesame oil

Directions:

  • Cook shrimp in garlic, Serrano peppers and oil.
  • Turn off heat and add mama rays, toss in bowl with hoisin sauce.
  • Serve over rice, and top with mango and cilantro.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

