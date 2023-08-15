Jorge Barrosa’s willingness to learn has him here

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organizations search high and low for their next franchise cornerstone.

For the Arizona Diamondbacks their next great center fielder could be Reno Aces fan-favorite Jorge Barrosa.

“I never focused on the goal. Each league you try to enjoy and learn from every season. Just play the game hard,” the 22 year old said.

Born in Venezuela, Jorge started his baseball journey in what we know as the preschool years. He realized he was getting better based on where coaches had him in the lineup.

“I always hit third,” Barrosa laughed. “I felt like ‘I’m the man here.’”

Jorge has also played in the Dominican Republic. Academy baseball at 14 years old led to tryouts and showcases for pro clubs.

“I can hit a little bit,” he remembered. “I just liked to play baseball and I play it with my heart.”

As a D’Backs international free agent signing Jorge’s pro career began at just 17 years old. Over his five-year journey he’s focused on learning from every coach and teammate.

There’s always a skill he feels he can add to his game. Having the maturity to understand wins and losses don’t all come at the plate has led to developing the strongest part of his game: defense.

“Even if I was having a bad game like I am 0/3 but no one is going to hit it here. I am going to try to catch it,” he said.

Being on Arizona’s 40-man roster means Jorge’s dreams of patrolling center field at Chase Field could come at any moment.

