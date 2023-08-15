Former UNLV football player, 27, killed in New Jersey shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 27-year-old former football player for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was killed in a shooting Saturday in New Jersey.

According to authorities in Union County, New Jersey, Elizabeth police officers responded to the area of North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue after reports of a male with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jameer Outsey of Bridgewater, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Outsey was on UNLV’s 2017 and 2018 football roster, according to the school’s website.

An article about Outsey that was written by UNLV in Aug. 2018 said the 6-3, 240-pound defensive lineman had been recruited by then-head coach Tony Sanchez and his staff to come to Las Vegas prior to the 2017 season.

Mark Wallington, associate athletics director, strategic communications at UNLV, posted about Outsey’s passing on Twitter/X Monday night.

Outsey’s bio on the UNLV website stated he was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The son of Wendie Barnes and Elisha Outsey, UNLV noted he had an older sister, Eboni Barnes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.