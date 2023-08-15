CLEAR Facial Bar offering student discount on services as kids and teens head back to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - CLEAR Facial Bar is an express facial service spa in Reno, that’s a great option for teens and adults looking to fight their acne and get back clearer, more youthful skin.

Owner Jen Jeffers stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the services offered specially for people dealing with severe to moderate acne. While Clear Facial Bar offers lots of products and services, Jeffers also talked about items people can use at home to help with acne prevention, like silk pillowcases and single-use towelettes.

Clear Facial Bar is also offering 10% off student discounts, indefinitely. And for the rest of August, they’re offer free consultations, a $40 value.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.