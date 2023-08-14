Washoe County School District Police Department shares important safety measures for this school year

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -August 14 is the first day of school for Washoe County and Carson City. Educational institutions across Northern Nevada are prioritizing safety and smooth operations on their campuses as they head into the 2023/2024 school year.

Washoe County School District’s Police Department has important reminders for the community to ensure a secure learning environment.

School police are calling upon students to not only focus on their studies but also be vigilant and responsible for the safety of their classmates. Students must be the eyes and ears, they urge. Each grade is encourgaed to promptly report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult on campus.

In terms of handling potential emergencies, the Police Department emphasizes the importance of responsible information sharing. They advise students against spreading unverified information on social media and instead recommend reporting any concerns directly to an adult.

A significant addition this year is the implementation of a strategic panic alert system. This innovative system, designed for all staff members, Chief Jason Trevino of Washoe County School District Police shared,

“It’s a lanyard system that all staff members would wear. It’s a key card like this with a button on it and it has one function and that is to alert staff members that another staff member needs assistance they can press it three times and it’s a localized alert in their building so let’s say a medical issue. If they continually press it, it will go to our dispatch and then it summons police response immediately.”

This new system operates independently of cell service, ensuring seamless communication and avoiding signal issues. Parents are urged to remember that in the event of an emergency on campus, accurate and updated information can be found on the district’s official website.

