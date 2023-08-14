Teen sentenced to 15 years for gang related attack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a pair of gang related attacks that were six months apart.

Alexander Velazquez was sentenced after he pled guilty to battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm as well as another charge.

The court found that on Jan. 30, 2022 the defendant and two carloads of documented gang members attacked four others in the parking lot of the GSR. The victims were by the ice rink when Velazquez and his friends accosted them, asking if they were part of a rival gang.

Velazquez stabbed one man seven times in the neck, arm, and chest, resulting in him being hospitalized.

Later that same year, on June 2, Sparks Police responded to reports of shots fired near Greenbrae Drive in Sparks. Witnesses told police that Velazquez and a juvenile confronted another victim who had been walking in the area.

Police determined that the victim had made disparaging remarks about the gang connected to Velazquez, and that when he and the juvenile saw the victim, they turned their car around and fired at him multiple times, hitting the victim four times. The defendant was also armed and shot towards Velazquez.

In addition, while awaiting sentencing, Velazquez battered another prisoner at the jail. Their fight was captured on video and was used during the trial to argue that Velazquez should be sentenced to 15 years, the maximum.

He will be eligible for parole after six years.

