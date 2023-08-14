RPD seeing increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says they are seeing an increase in the number of thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

They say this follows a national trend of the cars being stolen.

RPD says the trend of stealing these cars is being sensationalized on social media platforms like TikTok, where people will try to complete the “Kia Challenge”, where a suspect will attempt to break into one of these cars, defeat the ignition system, and steal the car.

Since Aug. 11, RPD says they have responded to more than 20 such incidents.

In light of this spike in thefts, RPD is warning people who drive 2011-2021 Kias or 2016-2021 Hyundais that their cars may be specifically targeted by these suspects, though they also warn models outside those years may be targeted as well.

Owners of these cars are encouraged to take steps to try to prevent these thefts, such as the use of steering wheel anti-theft devices. Some dealerships and manufacturers are also able to install software updates to enhance anti-theft features.

RPD says they are continuing to investigate these crimes. Anyone with information about a theft of this kind is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

