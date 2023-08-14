Police attempting to negotiate with man in Boomtown

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is currently trying to negotiate with a man they say broke into the Boomtown Hotel and Casino.

RPD responded to the Casino around 8:50 Monday morning after getting reports of a man who broke into an occupied room in the hotel.

Security called RPD before trying to confront the man, who armed himself with an object and threatened security.

RPD says he then went to the balcony of the room and shimmied his way to another room where he is currently in as of the publishing of this article.

Police are currently trying to peacefully negotiate him out. They say they have not established a motive at this point.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
1 dead in midtown Reno shooting; 2 in critical condition
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
Crash kills one in Sparks; bystanders detain suspect
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
Pedestrian killed in south Reno hit-and-run
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide

Latest News

Studio Sculpt Reno
Open For Business: Studio Sculpt Reno owner uses her experience as a dancer to create fun fitness classes
Dr. Randall Gates, D.C.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older
Tyree Adams
Man sought in connection to Elko shooting
Washoe County shares safety measures
WCSD Police Department shares important safety measures for this school year