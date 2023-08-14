Police attempting to negotiate with man in Boomtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is currently trying to negotiate with a man they say broke into the Boomtown Hotel and Casino.

RPD responded to the Casino around 8:50 Monday morning after getting reports of a man who broke into an occupied room in the hotel.

Security called RPD before trying to confront the man, who armed himself with an object and threatened security.

RPD says he then went to the balcony of the room and shimmied his way to another room where he is currently in as of the publishing of this article.

Police are currently trying to peacefully negotiate him out. They say they have not established a motive at this point.

