Open For Business: Studio Sculpt Reno owner uses her experience as a dancer to create fun fitness classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Studio Sculpt Reno is a newer fitness gym Northern Nevada. Owner, Nicole Shut tapped into her background as a dancer and Pilates instructor to create a unique workout that builds strength and flexibility.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the classes are designed for people of all fitness levels. Her team also teaches a free outdoor class on the first Saturday of every month at The Eddy.

For more information and to book a class, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.