Nevada GOP announces ‘First in the West’ caucus to be held Feb. 8

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Republican Party on Monday announced the date of the “First in the West” caucus.

According to a news release, the caucus is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024.

“The First in the West Caucus underscores Nevada’s prominence as a key player in the Presidential nomination process. The Caucus will provide Nevada voters with the unique opportunity to engage with the candidates, discuss important issues, and voice their opinions on the future direction of the Republican Party.”

Presidential candidates have a filing window from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, the release notes.

