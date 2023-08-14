Man sought in connection to Elko shooting

Tyree Adams
Tyree Adams(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department are looking for a man in connection with a shooting in Elko that happened last week.

Elko police say that around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, they were dispatched to 1400 Mountain City Highway for reports of gunfire that was heard in the area. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police searched the area and found shell casings consistent with the caliber of firearm used to shoot the victim.

They say the victim was “very uncooperative” with police. He was taken to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital before being flown to Salt Lake City, Utah for more advanced care.

After conducting an investigation, police identified 24-year-old Tyree Adams as a subject of interest in the case. They say Adams is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

