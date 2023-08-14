First Hantavirus case in nearly one year confirmed in Washoe County

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County Health District logo(Washoe County Health District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is confirming the first case of Hantavirus in the county since November of 2022.

The WCHD identified the individual only as a man in his 60′s. He has been hospitalized after being exposed to rodent droppings weeks prior and say there have been no updates on his condition.

The last death caused by the Hantavirus was in December 2020.

The WCHD describes the virus as a rare respiratory disease that can cause serious illness and can occasionally be fatal. They say it spreads by breathing in or touching viral particles of infected rodents, most commonly deer mice.

Early symptoms of the virus include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Muscle aches
  • Chills and dizziness one to eight weeks after exposure

Late symptoms can develop four to ten days after initial symptoms and include coughing, shortness of breath and fluid buildup in the lungs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
1 dead in midtown Reno shooting; 2 in critical condition
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
Crash kills one in Sparks; bystanders detain suspect
The scene of a crash on Interstate 80 caused by a dog on the freeway.
Dog on I-80 causes three-vehicle crash and slows traffic
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
Pedestrian killed in south Reno hit-and-run
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide

Latest News

A file image of a vaccine
Washoe County School District hosting back to school vaccine clinic
The mammovan is coming back to northern Nevada
Mammogram van coming to northern Nevada
Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in El Dorado County
Health link warning to customers of Friday Health Plans of deadlines to meet if they want...
Friday Health Plans customers seek new insurance