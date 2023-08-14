Elderly hiker missing near Inyo National Forest

The missing hiker, Bill Roberts, poses for a photo in front of the Cottonwood/Trail Pass
The missing hiker, Bill Roberts, poses for a photo in front of the Cottonwood/Trail Pass
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INYO NATIONAL FOREST, California. (KOLO) - An elderly hiker has gone missing in the area of the Inyo National Forest, the National Park Service says.

76-year-old Bill Roberts was last seen departing into the Golden Trout Wilderness area of the forest on Aug. 9.

Roberts is described as a 6′1″ slim white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a large black and orange pack, tan hiking pants, a black and brown shirt, and was carrying trekking poles.

The National Park Service says Roberts had intended to hike north on the John Muir Trail and meet his family at Bullfrog Lake in Sequoia National Park on Saturday, but he did not arrive.

His family was watching his progress via a tracker, with his last known position being near the west end of the Caltech Peak ridgeline in Sequoia National Park.

Anyone who believes they have seen Roberts is asked to call 888-653-0009.

