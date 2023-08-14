60,000 Washoe County students return to school for new year

A student works on an assignment at Depoali Middle School on Monday, August 14th.
A student works on an assignment at Depoali Middle School on Monday, August 14th.
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some may look forward to it more than others, but it’s always a day that stands out.

“The first day of school never gets old,” said superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield. “Some nervousness, but smiles all the way around.”

Enfield made a point to visit a number of schools around the Reno area on Monday, and to say she has high hopes for this year might be an understatement.

“We are about to have the best year ever in the Washoe County School District,” she stated.  “We can’t wait to deliver on our promise to know every student based on strength and need.”

Enfield made a point to visit Kendyl Depoali Middle School in part because they have a new principal, one who had worked her way up to the role.

“I have a teacher, dean, asst. principal, and now principal,” said Kendra Smith who has taken over the lead job at the South Reno middle school.

For Smith and other principals, a big question is what to do about cell phone use.

“Social media is… a big situation,” Smith mentioned.  She says this year the policy is simple: leave your phone in your locker during class. It is a blanket policy that she says has worked well elsewhere.

In addition to Depoali, Enfield also made a point to stop by Marvin Picollo School, the district’s home -- for students with severe disabilities. New principal Jodee Prudente says it made her staff feel good to have her visit.

“It’s really nice to have the superintendent come here on the first day,” Prudente mentioned. “We have felt forgotten a lot. Our students are important to us and now we feel they are important to the entire community.”

Enfield says the district now has roughly 60,000 students, and a number of the concerns they had to deal with a year ago- like a shortage teachers and bus drivers - are no longer issues.

