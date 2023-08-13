Kids pick out new backpacks at Boys and Girls Club

Back to school backpacks
Back to school backpacks(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, volunteers from The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra were making sure kids were getting their backpacks and other back-to-school necessities.

Event organizers say that with prices rising at grocery stores and office supply stores, it is becoming harder for families to afford school supplies.

This didn’t stop them from getting the kids the backpacks they need, and the smiles that the kids have picking out their new backpack is why organizers say they love this event.

