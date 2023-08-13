Ducks flow down Truckee River for good cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Duck Race for the Nevada Humane Society made its return to Wingfield Park.

People were cheering on their ducks as they raced down the river this afternoon, but some ducks went rouge, and broke through the fencing and continued to flow down the river.

We might be finding those ducks for many weeks to come. More information on the duck recovery to come as we learn more.

The event also featured a beer garden, kid’s activities and live music.

The top prizes are a new car or fifteen thousand dollars.

