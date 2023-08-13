Crash kills one in Sparks; bystanders detain suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died early Sunday in a crash at the southern end of Spanish Springs and bystanders detained the suspect as he allegedly tried to flee.

The Sparks Police Department said it arrested Emilio Mendoza, 18, on felony charges of drunk driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death plus a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol.

The crash happened at about 3:56 a.m. Sunday at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive.

Police arrived to find a vehicle in the intersection and a second vehicle just north of the intersection in the median. In one of the vehicles police found a driver they only described as female and began administering first aid to her, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Mendoza tried to walk away from the crash but bystanders held him until police arrived.

